Ernesto Valverde provides latest injury update on Spain no.1 Unai Simon

In the aftermath of Euro 2024, Athletic Club and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon underwent surgery on a troubling wrist injury that had plagued him throughout last season. The 28-year-old is currently in his recovery phase, although he is still a long way from making a return to action.

The initial prognosis is that Simon will be back in January, although he could make a return before the winter break if things progress well. However, there is no pressure to rush him back, as Los Leones have a very competent backup in Julen Agirrezabala.

Athletic head coach Ernesto Valverde provided the latest on Simon’s recovery during his press conference on Saturday, as per MD.

“I don’t know (when he will return), I can’t tell you. He is doing things, but still with some qualms about the issue of the arm. We have to wait a little longer to have a clear perspective.”

Athletic Club will be keen to take any pressure away from Simon, which would allow him to recover at his own pace. In the early stages of 2025, he should return to action for them, and also Spain.