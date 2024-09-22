Barcelona unwilling to meet €10m price tag for right back as things stand

Barcelona were expected to bring back former Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo on loan this season, but with his move to Saudi Arabia, neither did they go for another right-back. They have gone into the season with Jules Kounde and Hector Fort as their primary options, but already they have been linked with former player Oscar Mingueza.

The Blaugrana have a 50% sell-on fee in his contract, meaning that they would be able to activate his €20m release clause for just €10m. According to Matteo Moretto, Mingueza’s early season form has already convinced multiple sides that he is worth paying that €20m fee for, but not Barcelona. They are paying close attention to his progress, but want to pay less than the €10m for him.

Video: Hansi Flick stopped his car to sign autographs, stepped out, and invited the fans to stand under the shelter to avoid getting soaked in the rain. He then signed autographs for them. Class. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KKf8Kc0eK8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 22, 2024

Meanwhile Roma were one side that enquired about him during the summer, but never got as far as making an offer. For their part, Celta are desperate to hang onto him until next summer at the very least.

Mingueza has been performing well for some time for Celta, and his La Roja call-up was well-deserved. Most of his quality has been seen on the ball and going forward, proving to be one of the key creative forces in the early stages of the Liga season. His contract is up in 2026, and Celta will no doubt be doing what they can not only to renew him, but raise his release clause.