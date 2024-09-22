Barcelona fearing the worst with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as possibility revealed of nine-month absence

Barcelona had an excellent afternoon in Castellon on Sunday, as they defeated Villarreal 5-1 at La Ceramica. However, the victory was tainted by the serious-looking knee injury sustained by club captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the first half.

Ter Stegen was in serious pain following the incident, and he had to be stretched off. According to early information from Diario AS, Barcelona officials are fearing the worst with the German goalkeeper, who could end up being ruled out for the remainder of the season – if these fears are confirmed, an injury lay-off of nine months is a serious possibility.

According to COPE’s Helena Condis, Ter Stegen’s injury appears to be an injury to the patellar tendon of his right knee. He was transported to hospital during the second half of the match at La Ceramica.

It will likely be approximately 24 hours until Barcelona get a clearer picture with Ter Stegen. They will be praying that it is not as bad as first feared, otherwise his season could be over after only a few weeks.