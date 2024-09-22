Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur never got close to signing Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher

Atletico Madrid fans have not taken long to embrace Conor Gallagher, nicknaming him at ‘El Pitbull’ early on, and singing his name even before he came on. The former Chelsea midfielder had a protracted transfer saga this summer, but Atletico were the only side that were ever close to getting a deal over the line.

Los Colchoneros initially struggled to get the green light from Gallagher, which held up a move that would have seen him at the Metropolitano, and Samu Omorodion at Stamford Bridge. Eventually it would be Joao Felix and not Omorodion that moved, but Atletico Sporting Director Andrea Berta was key to the move happening, insisted on making the move happen.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔵 Conor Gallagher has been watching Chelsea's U14 team in a tournament that has been taking place in Madrid since yesterday. He took pictures with the players and the entire team. 🙏 [via @jsancris_] pic.twitter.com/ISgsqNXmcF — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 21, 2024

He helped to assuage Gallagher of his doubts, as Matteo Moretto has informed Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were also linked to the England international, but Moretto explains that they never got close to making the move happen. Knowing that Chelsea were not keen on letting him go to another Premier League side, Atletico went all out for Gallagher, as they would have preference.