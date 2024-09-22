Arsenal consider re-activating interest in La Liga star for winter transfer window

Arsenal pursued Joan Garcia throughout the summer, but they could not make a move until the final days of the transfer window. When they did, Espanyol’s asking price was out of reach, which meant that the talented 23-year-old goalkeeper stayed in Catalonia.

Former Barcelona star Neto was eventually signed by Arsenal as their new backup ‘keeper, although he is only loan from fellow Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. This leaves the door open for Garcia in the future, and it could come sooner than expected.

As per reports in England (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal are considering making a fresh attempt to sign Garcia during the winter – this is despite the fact that David Raya and Neto are already established in the first team for this season.

It would be a surprise if Espanyol allowed Garcia to go for any less than his €30m release clause, which was the case during the dying stages of the summer transfer window. A deal next summer is more likely, to say the least.