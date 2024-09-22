Alphonso Davies speaks on Bayern Munich future amid Real Madrid links

Real Madrid have been after Alphonso Davies for some time now. They considered a move during the summer, with Bayern Munich’s asking price was deemed to be excessive for a player with only one year left on his current contract.

As such, Los Blancos will wait, and their intention is to now acquire his services as a free agent in July 2025. They are confident of doing this, as their belief is that Davies will not sign a contract extension in Bavaria. At this stage, it has been reported that Bayern are losing hope of keeping the Canadian defender.

Davies has now spoken to Bild on his future. He admitted that he is not looking too far ahead, as he leaves the important decisions to his agent for the time being.

“I’m fully focused on Bayern. Regardless of whether I stay or leave the club, I will always carry this club in my heart.”

“Good question. You should ask my agent about it.”

At this stage, it does appear more likely than not that Real Madrid will sign Davies on a free next summer. However, there is still plenty of time for things to change, so they cannot get too comfortable.