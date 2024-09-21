WATCH: Thibaut Courtois own goal gives Espanyol shock lead at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have absolutely dominated Espanyol for the first 54 minutes of their MD6 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, but somehow, they have yet to find a breakthrough. Rather remarkably, they have now conceded, with the Catalans taking a shock 1-0 lead in the Spanish capital.

The goal has come from Thibaut Courtois turning the ball into his own net. Jofre Carreras did well to drive to the by-line, and his cutback went into the Real Madrid net via the Belgian goalkeeper’s leg.

Espanyol lead at the Bernabéu 😱 Thibaut Courtois doesn't cover himself in glory as Real Madrid fall behind 😬 pic.twitter.com/wWhVY6FD3N — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 21, 2024

ESPANYOL GOALLLL COURTOIS OWN GOALLL REAL MADRID ARE SO BAD HAHAHAHAHApic.twitter.com/aeYFtpER6b — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) September 21, 2024

It’s a horror moment for Courtois, who has been outstanding since returning from back-to-back serious knee injuries towards the end of last season. He simply could not organise his feet in time to stop the ball ricocheting off him and into the net.

Real Madrid must now push hard for an immediate response. They still have time to save this one, but it will be running out second by second.