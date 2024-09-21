WATCH: Real Madrid issue quickfire response as Dani Carvajal nets equaliser against Espanyol

Real Madrid have absolutely dominated their MD6 clash against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu, although they somehow fell behind on the 54th minute. Fortunately for Carlo Ancelotti and his players, an immediate equaliser has been found.

It was a Thibaut Courtois own goal that broke the deadlock in the Spanish capital, but Espanyol’s lead last only five minutes. It’s a mistake from the goalkeeper at the other end this time, with Dani Carvajal capitalising on poor play from Joan Garcia.

BEAUTIFUL WORK FROM JUDE BELLINGHAM AS HE ASSISTS DANI CARVAJAL FOR THE EQUALIZER!! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/OmnI6oIjUk — JBZ fan (@JBellinghamZone) September 21, 2024

Garcia should be doing so much better to stop Bellingham’s effort, and because of his error, Carvajal could not miss from a yard out.

Real Madrid will now hope that they have the momentum behind them to find a second goal, which would set them on their way to victory. It’s not been a great evening, but if they can escape with the three points, that will be all that matters.