WATCH: Real Madrid go 3-1 courtesy of quickfire goals from Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid were shocked when they fell behind in the early stages of the second half in their match against Espanyol. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have rallied back at the Santiago Bernabeu, and 15 minutes after finding an equaliser, they have now managed to score twice in quick succession to go 3-1 up.

Thibaut Courtois’ own goal had Los Blancos in a tough spot, but Dani Carvajal’s equaliser five minutes later managed to give them the momentum needed to press Espanyol back further and further. On 75 minutes, they managed to find the goal to go ahead when Vinicius Junior spectacularly set up Rodrygo Goes to make it 2-1.

Vinicius Jr trivela assist to Rodrygo! 🤯

pic.twitter.com/cmvT7vZcjz — TC (@totalcristiano) September 21, 2024

VINI JR. TRIVELA ASSIST TO RODRYGO TO PUT REAL MADRID IN FRONT 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/W6jwGZ2FGs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 21, 2024

Three minutes later, Vinicius himself got in on the act to add a third, making the points almost certainly safe for the reigning La Liga champions.

VINICIUS JR WHAT A FINISH! pic.twitter.com/pQvHRNnncN — TC (@totalcristiano) September 21, 2024

Real Madrid got a real scare when Espanyol scored, but it’s been a good comeback. Carlo Ancelotti’s side continue to keep the pressure on Barcelona at these early stages of the season.