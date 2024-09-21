Espanyol Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid go 3-1 courtesy of quickfire goals from Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid were shocked when they fell behind in the early stages of the second half in their match against Espanyol. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have rallied back at the Santiago Bernabeu, and 15 minutes after finding an equaliser, they have now managed to score twice in quick succession to go 3-1 up.

Thibaut Courtois’ own goal had Los Blancos in a tough spot, but Dani Carvajal’s equaliser five minutes later managed to give them the momentum needed to press Espanyol back further and further. On 75 minutes, they managed to find the goal to go ahead when Vinicius Junior spectacularly set up Rodrygo Goes to make it 2-1.

Three minutes later, Vinicius himself got in on the act to add a third, making the points almost certainly safe for the reigning La Liga champions.

Real Madrid got a real scare when Espanyol scored, but it’s been a good comeback. Carlo Ancelotti’s side continue to keep the pressure on Barcelona at these early stages of the season.

Posted by

Tags Espanyol La Liga Real Madrid Rodrygo Goes Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News