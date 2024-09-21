WATCH: Jude Bellingham’s X-rated referee rant caught on camera during Real Madrid-Espanyol

Real Madrid didn’t have everything their own way during their 4-1 victory over Espanyol on Saturday. They fell behind in the 54th minute, and it was not until 20 minutes later that they managed to force themselves in front. Despite this, perhaps the most notable show of frustration came when Los Blancos were 3-1 ahead.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham were seen furious with referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero after a decision went again them. The latter was even picked up by the cameras calling the official a “piece of s***”.

Bellingham’s remarks came after he had already been shown a yellow card for the same foul that he complained about. In this case, he can perhaps find himself quite lucky that he was not caught by Munuera Montero.

Real Madrid won’t be happy with these needless yellow cards accumulated by their star players, as they will undoubtedly have an effect later in the season. For now, it’s not too bad.