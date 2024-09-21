Villarreal manager Marcelino Garcia Toral claims he will not be given a chance by Real Madrid or Barcelona

Villarreal manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has reiterated that he does not feel will get the chance to manage any of Spain’s ‘big three’ clubs in his career, despite his brilliant track record. The Asturian coach has performed well at Valencia, Athletic Club and Villarreal over the last decade, winning the Copa del Rey with the former, and taking the Yellow Submarine from Segunda to the Champions League in his first spell.

That will be what he is aiming for again with Villarreal this season. At one point he looked as if he would be Spain manager before Luis de la Fuente was given the role, but Marcelino might have to look at La Roja again for his next big job, as he does not feel he will be considered for Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

“We see ourselves as having sufficient ability and accumulated experience to coach any of those three teams. But the reality is that it is difficult for that circumstance to occur. It’s being in the right place at the right time. And I don’t know if that’s going to happen. But hey, at this point in our professional career and at my age, it’s not something that worries me either.”

He was asked whether he feels that the big three would increasingly positive about hiring him, and felt it was more the media that thought of him highly.

“I perceive great respect in the media, an acceptance of who we are. I am very grateful that this is the case. But I do perceive that at the level of the media, the vast majority, there is respect and I would say almost even professional affection towards us,” he told Relevo.

And reasoned that they simply do not tend to go for managers of his characteristics.

“Above all, Real Madrid and Barcelona are two entities that go for coaches with many titles or former players who have been on those teams. Of course, neither of those two circumstances exist in our case. And from Atletico Madrid, which is a team that has had different coaching profiles, there is Simeone. In 14 years there has not been any change there and maybe in another 14 years there won’t be either. His great work is worthy of praise.”

🚨🇪🇸 Luis Milla: “Atlético Madrid came up at the last minute of the transfer window. It’s true that there was talk about their possible interest, which I think is a good thing, right? A team of their caliber thinking of you at some point to strengthen their squad is definitely… pic.twitter.com/WfAdRkCBqV — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 20, 2024

He also explained that Arnaut Danjuma had come to him to request a move to Girona due to previous bad experiences he had had at Villarreal, but neither he nor the Yellow Submarine wanted him to leave.

It is hard to disagree with his analysis, although in a certain sense, he is reminding them of his good work and qualities in the process. When Simeone looked as if he might leave the club two seasons ago, Marcelino was one of the names floated, but it may well be that Marcelino must head abroad in order to prove he can make the step up.