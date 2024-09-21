Under-fire Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen receives backing from La Liga peer

Barcelona captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen came in for heavy criticism after Thursday’s Champions League defeat to AS Monaco. The German goalkeeper gifted possession to the hosts in the early stages, and this led to Eric Garcia being sent off for a last man challenge.

Ter Stegen received flak from fans and pundits alike, and over the last 12 months, there has been growing discontent among Barcelona supporters in regards to the 32-year-old, with some calling for him to be sold.

One person in Ter Stegen’s corner is fellow La Liga goalkeeper, Rui Silva. The Real Betis stopper came to the defence of his peer during an interview with Diario AS.

“Marc-Andre is top and has a lot of adaptability. He has been demonstrating his quality for many years, and he is sure to bounce back very soon – that is what makes the difference between one and the other. I’m sure that a goalkeeper of his level will give the best response in the next game he takes to the field.

“When a goalkeeper makes a mistake, it’s a disappointment, but that has always happened and will continue to happen. We have to understand that we are human. It is impossible to be one hundred percent infallible. Even goalkeepers who are fully focused make mistakes. I think it’s unfair that they bait us, because when a striker fails the same thing doesn’t happen.”

Barcelona are continuing to back Ter Stegen, who will remain as an undisputed starter for some time yet. Those supporters that want him gone will surely need to wait a while yet.