“Today he has had the problem again” – Carlo Ancelotti provides concerning update on Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid picked up a 4-1 comeback victory against Espanyol on Saturday. They fell behind early on in the second half, but four unanswered goals allowed them to close back to within one point of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

It wasn’t an ideal evening for Los Blancos, but Carlo Ancelotti was happy enough with his side’s performance, and especially their response to falling a goal behind, as per Diario AS.

“We started well and reacted well after the 0-1. It was complete. We played better than in other games; with more rhythm and generating more opportunities. I’m happy.”

Ancelotti also spoke on Jude Bellingham, who appeared to injure the same shoulder that he dislocated during Real Madrid’s match against Rayo Vallecano last November.

“Jude has had the shoulder problem and it has resolved well. He was able to play the whole game without any problem. Let’s see how he does tomorrow, although it doesn’t seem anything particularly worrying.

“He’s always played with protection. A month ago he took it off because he was fine, but he has had this problem again. Tonight it was resolved very well, he did not ask for the change, as he has never had to do before. I don’t think it will be a problem, although it must be taken care of, obviously.”