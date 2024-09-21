Sevilla breathe sigh of relief as key attacker’s injury is not as bad as first feared

Sevilla were fearing the worst when star striker Isaac Romero appeared to suffer a worrying ankle injury during Friday’s defeat at Alaves. The 24-year-old was involved in an innocuous incident, and there were fears that he has suffered a break.

However, this is not the case. It’s been confirmed (via Diario AS) that Romero’s injury is not as bad as first feared. Rather than a broken ankle, he has suffered a slight sprain of the anterior syndesmosis in his right ankle.

It’s expected that Romero will have a short lay-off because of the injury, rather than a 3-4 month absence, which would have been the case if he has broken his ankle. Instead, it’s more than likely that he is out for one or two weeks.

Sevilla will be pleased that they can count on Romero’s services soon. His absence for the next couple of matches will also give an opportunity to summer signing Kelechi Iheanacho.