Real Madrid’s FIFA Intercontinental Final date confirmed in Doha

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

FIFA have confirmed the key details for Real Madrid’s appearance in the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on December 18.

Los Blancos have qualified directly for the one-off final following their UEFA Champions League title win at the end of last season.

The competition has been revived by FIFA, despite major ongoing controversy over more games being added to the schedule, and Carlo Ancelotti’s team will head to Doha mid-season.

Alongside their place in the FIFA Club World Cup next summer, this is another add-on for Real Madrid, despite it only being one game, as a replacement for the former as a short tournament.

FIFA have updated their plan to hold the game on the second anniversary of Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar.

The final qualifiers are yet to be confirmed, but Real Madrid could face Liga MX side Pachuca, with the CONMEBOL representative updated after the Copa Libertadores final at the end of October.