Real Madrid quoted club record transfer fee for Bundesliga star

Real Madrid may need to break their club transfer record to complete a future move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Los Blancos have been tentatively linked with an offer for the Germany international as a future option, alongside other Bundesliga targets, as part of their long term transfer plans.

Despite rumours of Wirtz being open to a move to Madrid in 2024, he remained in Germany, as Leverkusen aim to defend their Bundesliga title.

The 21-year-old netted 18 goals last season, as Leverkusen sealed a first ever Bundesliga crown, and he is under contract until 2027.

His father previously rejected rumours of his son considering an offer from Madrid but the links remain strong.

As per the latest from German football transfer expert Christian Falk’s Caught Offside Fact Files, Leverkusen will play hardball on any possible negotiations, and will demand in the region of €150m.

That would smash Real Madrid’s current transfer record held by Eden Hazard’s €120m arrival in 2019.