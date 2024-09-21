Real Madrid host Espanyol in La Liga action tonight with Jude Bellingham all set to start for the home side.

Bellingham has struggled with injury in the opening weeks of the season and is now in line for his first league appearance in over a month.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make two changes to the starting XI from their UEFA Champions League opening victory against VfB Stuttgart.

🚨REAL MADRID V ESPANYOL PREDICTED XIs 🚨 2⃣ Two defensive changes expected for Real Madrid with Eder Militao and Fran Garcia starting

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham fit enough for successive games

🇧🇷 x 🇫🇷 Carlo Ancelotti keeps faith with Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Mbappe pic.twitter.com/9Avt3Ee9qs — Football España (@footballespana_) September 21, 2024

Bellingham was eased back into that game, and with no ill effects, he is ready to start successive matches for the defending champions.

Ancelotti’s changes are expected to come in defence with Eder Militao restored to the starting XI, after coming on a half time against Stuttgart, with Fran Garcia the new option at left back.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their first five league games of the season, and victory tonight would move them up into second place overnight, with Barcelona not in action until tomorrow.