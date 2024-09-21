Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedri and Jerdy Schouten

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold agents yet to receive contact from Real Madrid

The truth is that we’re not a huge amount further on from where we were than when we broke the news in March. Real Madrid continue to be very interested in him. They are keen on renewing Dani Carvajal, and if nothing goes wrong, he will extend his contract. He is still a key piece of the dressing room, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold, the opportunity to potentially bring in a player of his quality on a free is too good to miss. He remains very, very highly regarded by Los Blancos.

Jude Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold know each other very well… Real Madrid have not made an official offer to his agents or anything like that, and the truth is Liverpool have not got that far either. Before they make a financial offer, their talks with Alexander-Arnold’s camp will focus on deciding whether he wants to stay the club or not, and then negotiate on finances.

Barcelona will face strong competition from Premier League sides for midfield target

What I know about Jerdy Schouten is that a lot of clubs are following him. He’s a player that many clubs like, and it is a regular occurrence that on any given weekend, a lot of clubs go to watch him play. He is one of the players that Barcelona have gone to see, and are following, and one of many players that they have on their longlist. They want to see how he is doing and how he develops.

Schouten would be very expensive, as PSV Eindhoven are demanding more than €30-35m, therefore a deal could be difficult for them to do. It’s also worth noting that a number of those clubs that are following Schouten are from the Premier League.

Barcelona meet with Pedri agents over new contract – no issues expected

It is true that Pedri’s agent and Barcelona have been in contact over recent days about a new contract for the midfielder. Barcelona see him as an important part of their future, and want to keep him. As revealed originally by Jijantes, his agent met with Sporting Director Deco today to discuss the deal, and I can confirm that an important meeting was held.

Barcelona are very happy with him, and Pedri is happy there too: he wants to extend his deal with the club. So I think Barcelona will likely have more meetings with his agent in the coming weeks to try and advance the deal. Even if there were to be other interest, until now, Pedri has always been focused on Barcelona, and he wants to stay. That’s his aim.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.