Manchester City among clubs keen on 15-year-old Barcelona target

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Barcelona had made an offer to Gilberto Mora, Xolos de Tijuana’s 15-year-old sensation. The Catalans were revealed to have offered a trial to the youngster, who became Liga MX’s youngest ever scorer in August.

As it turns out, many clubs are keeping tabs on Mora, who is considered to be a top prospect in Mexico. According to CaughtOffside, scouts from Manchester City, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham all watched Mora in his recent match against Toluca, and the Premier League trio will send more representatives to follow his performance in the upcoming game against UNAM Pumas on the 22nd of September.

If Mora does decide to move, Barcelona would surely fancy their chances of beating off the competition. The lure of La Masia is often enough for youngsters hoping to make it big, and in recent years, a pathway to the first team has been cleared, making the move even more attractive.