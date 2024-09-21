La Liga round-up: Valencia topple Girona, Las Palmas winless run goes on and Real Sociedad held to draw

MD6 of the 2024-25 La Liga season continues on Saturday with four more matches. Real Madrid’s hosting of Espanyol in the late kick-off, but before that, three fixtures saw Real Valladolid host Real Sociedad, Las Palmas travel to El Sadar to face Osasuna, and Valencia taking on Girona at the Mestalla.

Valencia 2-0 Girona

It’s taken six matches, but Valencia have finally got their first victory on the board. Ruben Baraja’s side scored two second half goals to see off a disappointing Girona side – Juanpe (OG) and Dani Gomez were the players on target for Los Che. Valencia rise to 18th with their victory, with Girona in 13th.

Osasuna 2-1 Las Palmas

Osasuna are up to 7th after they defeated Las Palmas at El Sadar. Ante Budimir opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot, but two minutes later, Alberto Moleiro bagged an equaliser. The winning goal was scored by Aimar Oroz in the second period – it means that the visitors are still without a victory since February, and they are now rock bottom of the standings.

Real Valladolid 0-0 Real Sociedad

The two teams could not be separated at the Jose Zorrilla, where Real Sociedad’s poor start to the season continued against newly-promoted Real Valladolid. Both had chances to win, but none were taken – the hosts are 17th in the table, La Real 16th.