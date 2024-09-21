Hansi Flick issues confident fitness update on Pedri and Marc Casado

Barcelona return to La Liga action away at Villarreal on September 22.

La Blaugrana kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat at AS Monaco in midweek.

That ended their winning streak from the start of the campaign but they have still won five in a row in league matches.

The table toppers head to Castellon looking to balance the demands of a bloated fixture schedule with Hansi Flick keeping his squad under constant assessment.

Midfield duo Pedri and Marc Casado were both rated as doubtful for the clash with the former taken off in the closing minutes in Monaco.

Casado completed the full match, but complained of muscle soreness at full time, with Flick confident there is no issue for either player to face Villarreal.

“I think they can start. Marc was in pain, but yesterday he felt much better and I think he’ll be able to play alongside Pedri. We’ve been very cautious, but I hope they will be 100% for tomorrow”, as per quotes from Marca.

If the pair are passed fit to start against the Yellow Submarine it will be their fourth successive game together in the Barcelona engine room.