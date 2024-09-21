Hamstring injury rules talismanic Mallorca striker out for 3-4 weeks

It’s been an okay start to the season for Mallorca, who entertain Real Betis on Monday in their MD6 La Liga fixture. However, they will be without one of their most important players for the trip to the Benito Villamarin, as it’s been revealed that Vedat Muriqi has suffered a hamstring injury.

In fact, Marca say that Muriqi will be absent for the next 3-4 weeks because of a fibrillar rupture – this would mean that he also miss matches against Real Valladolid and Espanyol, while he could also miss out against Rayo Vallecano, which is Mallorca’s first match after the second international break of the season.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Muriqi, whose one and only goal came against Real Madrid on MD1. Nevertheless, he’s still a massive loss for Mallorca, who must now rely on the services of Abdon Prats and Cyle Larin over the coming weeks.