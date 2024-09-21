Former teammate explains Joao Felix’s failed spell at Atletico Madrid – “Talent is not the most important thing”

Joao Felix’s tumultuous time as an Atletico Madrid player came to an end during the summer, as he completed a permanent transfer to Chelsea. It was an underwhelming spell at the Metropolitano for the Portuguese attacker, who had promised so much when he signed from Benfica in 2019.

Felix’s attitude was question throughout his time at Atleti, but for former teammate Yannick Carrasco, this was not the reason why he has a torrid time in the Spanish capital. Rather, the Belgian winger believes that his former teammate simply didn’t do what Diego Simeone had asked, as per MD.

“Everyone in football knows that Joao is a very talented player. He was born with a lot of talent, but you can tell that in football sometimes talent is not the most important thing – it is also about discipline, concentration and work.

“His attitude was good, but he may not have done what the coach asked of him. When you’re young, all the attackers want to attack and not defend, and sometimes he may not have defended enough, as the coach wanted.”

It was well-known that Felix and Simeone had fallen out by the time the former’s departure was confirmed. Atletico Madrid will be glad that he’s gone, although there will be a slight wistful feeling about things having not worked out.