Former La Liga star targeting Spain role from Saudi Pro League

Gabri Veiga still has ambitions of playing for Spain despite his controversial move to Saudi Arabia.

The 22-year-old opted to accept a shock move to the Saudi Pro League from Celta Vigo in 2023 as he joined Al-Ahli in a €40m transfer deal.

The Galicians were left with little option, after his release clause was activated, and he decided against pursuing interest from the Premier League.

Veiga’s decision was met with criticism, most infamously from former Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, and his first year in the Middle East was heavily impacted by injury.

However, after returning to full fitness over the summer, he is back in Al-Ahli’s starting plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

As per reports from Diario AS, Veiga is hoping an eye-catching run of form will bring him to the attention of Luis de la Fuente, and a possible Spain call up.

De la Fuente knows Veiga from their time together at U21 level but the La Roja boss is well stocked in his position on the back of winning Euro 2024 in July.