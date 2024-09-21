Former Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez continues to hold off making return to management

It’s been almost four months since Xavi Hernandez was sacked by Barcelona, and despite having been linked with several vacancies in the time since, he remains without work. However, this is by design.

When Xavi announced that he intended to leave Barcelona at the end of last season (before he was swayed to continue, and then ultimately sacked), he revealed that his idea was to take a sabbatical. This is still his intention, as per Relevo.

Xavi does intend to return to management, but it won’t be anytime soon – likely, it won’t happen until next summer at the earliest. His time at Barcelona took a lot out of him, so for now, resting up is the main aim.

It will be interesting to see where Xavi does end up upon his return to football. He’s likely to have a number of offers to choose from when he does come back, as his Barcelona spell was an impressive one.