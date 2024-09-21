Clubs willing to pay La Liga defender’s €20m release clause, Barcelona can seal deal for €10m

In the last few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation on the future of Oscar Mingueza, who has made a flying start to the new season with Celta Vigo. The 25-year-old defender has notched two goals and three assists in only five appearances, and this has sparked the attention of several clubs.

According to Relevo, there are several that are interested in signing Mingueza – to the extent that paying his €20m release clause is a temptation. In this instance, Celta would be powerless to stop a deal happening.

Celta’s worst case scenario would be losing Mingueza for only €10m, which is a real possibility. Although Barcelona do not have a buy-back clause for their former player, their 50% sell-on clause means that a deal can be sealed for exactly half of his release clause.

Barcelona could do much worse than re-signing Mingueza for €10m, although a deal would not be possible until they improved their finances. Even if they miss out on him, they’d be entitled to €10m themselves, which would be very handy.