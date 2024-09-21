Bayern Munich give up on Alphonso Davies talks as Real Madrid close in

Bayern Munich have reportedly given up on trying to convince Real Madrid transfer target Alphonso Davies to stay.

The Bundesliga giants have made sporadic attempts to reach out to Davies’ representatives in the last few months, but with no progress on a renewal.

The Canadian international had offered to lower his salary request from €20m per year to €17m with Bayern Munich’s former offer close to that figure.

However, no genuine step has been taken since, with Los Blancos waiting in the background to make their move.

Davies’ current contract expires in 2025, and it is crunch time for the 23-year-old, with Real Madrid unwilling push for him in January.

As per reports from Relevo, Real Madrid are determined not to take Davies’ arrival for granted, as they have done in previous recent cases.

Their objective remains clear, to sign him next summer on a free transfer, as part of a defensive rebuild in the Spanish capital.