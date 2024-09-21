Barcelona seal two first team contract renewals, two more at an advanced stage

With the summer transfer window having closed almost a month ago, Barcelona have turned switched their attention to clarifying the futures of some of their existing players. Specifically, this involves agreeing new contracts with those who will see their current deals end in the next 24 months.

Fermin Lopez has been in talks with Barcelona over a renewal, and according to Relevo, an agreement has now been reached on a new five-year contract. However, it cannot be finalised until Barcelona seal their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.

On top of Fermin, left-back Gerard Martin has also renewed – a reward for his first team call-up over the summer. His deal will also be ratified once the 1:1 is in effect.

Furthermore, Barcelona are also in talks with the representatives of Gavi and Pedri, who both see their contracts run out in 2026. According to the report, negotiations are advanced with the respective parties.

The renewals of Gavi and Pedri are vitally important for Barcelona, and they will be desperate to have both sealed as soon as possible. Things continue to look up for the Catalans, although their finances still need sorting out.