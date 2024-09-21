Barcelona boss Hansi Flick backs calls for FIFA match reduction

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has added himself to the growing list of frustrated voices over the 2024/25 match schedule.

With the UEFA Champions League kicking off in midweek, the subject remains high on the agenda, as the campaign ramps up.

The possibility for certain players to make over 70 competitive appearances before the end of next summer has raised concerns from across the board.

Two extra Champions League games, plus international breaks in October and November, has added to the potential for overloading on players.

Flick’s rival Carlo Ancelotti added his view on the matter, ahead of this weekend’s games, claiming his confidence of players being willing to take a pay cut to play less.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has openly stated a player strike is an option, if their concerns are not listened to by FIFA and UEFA, and Flick believes a reduction is needed now.

“FIFA have to look after the players. We all like to see players at their best and that’s why I think the number of matches should be reduced”, as per quotes from Marca.

Barcelona’s incoming schedule includes five matches before the next international window in mid-October.