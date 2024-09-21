Barcelona and Atletico Madrid maintain Mason Greenwood transfer link

Mason Greenwood remains a future transfer option for Spanish duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old striker completed a summer transfer move away from Manchester United following his return from a loan spell at Getafe.

Getafe had previously looked to bring Greenwood back to the club after he was named as their player of the season in 2023/24.

Previous links to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid did not solidify into a bid with interest from Marseille eventually securing an agreement with the Red Devils.

Greenwood has enjoyed a strong start to life in France, and his form is still being monitored by the La Liga pair, despite being under contract at Marseille until 2029, as per Talksport.

After netting eight goals in the entirety of his sole season at Getafe in 2023/24, Greenwood looks certain to better that tally in his debut campaign in France, with five league goals already scored in his first four matches.