Atletico Madrid in talks to tie down defender whose contract ends in 2025

Atletico Madrid had a very busy summer transfer window, although they failed to properly address one of their glaring issues: left-sided centre-back. Mario Hermoso’s departure left a big void, and despite links with David Hancko, Aymeric Laporte and Piero Hincapie, only Clement Lenglet (loan) was signed.

Lenglet has not had much of an opportunity since joining, with the re-emergence of Reinildo Mandava having been more prominent. The Mozambique international had a torrid time last season upon returning from his ACL injury, but things have been better in the last few weeks, as he starts to become trusted again by Diego Simeone.

Reinildo was linked with a move away in the summer, but in the end, nothing happened. Atleti are now hoping to tie him down to a new contract, as his current deal ends next summer – Relevo say that talks are already underway between both parties.

If Reinildo can re-capture the form he showed pre-ACL injury, Atletico Madrid will have a very valuable asset on their hands. As such, it makes complete sense to extend his stay.