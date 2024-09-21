Arne Slot rules out fresh Liverpool move for Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi will not by targeted again by Liverpool in the January transfer window.

La Real stood their ground in the battle to retain their midfield star over the summer as the Premier League giants launched an ambitious move to bring him to Merseyside back in August.

As the saga rolled on, the Basque side left the final call down to the player, and despite Liverpool’s willingness to pay his €60m release clause in San Sebastian, Zubimendi opted to stay.

That was met with frustration on Merseyside, as Liverpool felt the deal was done, and Arne Slot openly admitted they had missed out.

Recent reports have indicated Zubimendi regrets his decision, and has asked Liverpool to consider him again, despite the major shift that would entail.

Slot was asked about the potential of a revival in his interest in the Spain international and the Reds boss was clear on his stance.

“There is no point in talking more about Zubimendi because he stayed at Real Sociedad. Besides, we have moved on and we are very happy with Ryan Gravenberch”, he said.