Trent Alexander-Arnold has not turned down renewal offer from Liverpool amid Real Madrid interest

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in the news this week, amid a flurry of reports about Real Madrid’s interest in him. The Reds will have a tough job to hold onto him, with his contract up next summer, and Alexander-Arnold able to sign with teams from abroad in just over three months’ time.

Real Madrid are highly interested in him, despite having Dani Carvajal on their books and set to sign a renewal. There have been reports that Alexander-Arnold has turned down a first offer from Liverpool in negotiations, but Matteo Moretto has explained to Football España that this is not the case. Before discussing terms, Liverpool will seek to establish whether he wants to stay or go, as Los Blancos wait patiently in the background.

The 25-year-old holds all of the cards at the moment, and while he has a strong attachment to Liverpool, Real Madrid are arguably the most secure project in football at the moment. In addition, he has friend and England teammate Jude Bellingham there too. Alexander-Arnold would not be guaranteed a starting spot immediately though either, with Dani Carvajal still around and playing as well as anyone.