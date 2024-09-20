Robert Lewandowski patches things up with Lamine Yamal after tension in Barcelona dressing room last year

Barcelona might have suffered their first defeat of the season on Thursday night, but they are still likely ahead of schedule compared to last season. One of the reasons is the improved atmosphere at the club.

In particular, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, arguably the two largest sources of creativity and goals, did not see eye-to-eye last year. Lewandowski recriminated the 17-year-old for not supplying him often enough from wide positions, and at points ignored the teenager on the pitch. Something that did not go down well.

Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski's relationship has improved over the last few months. The two were frustrated with each other last season, with Joao Cancelo even intervening to calm the matter. #FCBarcelona (Sport) pic.twitter.com/ZUtBfzfcF8 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 20, 2024

Lewandowski, apart from feeling he was being missed out too often, felt that politeness was not always necessary in the cut and thrust of the game, while Lamine Yamal felt that it was not the best behaviour from a supposed leader, as per Sport. The latter is no shrinking violent, having earnt his stripes playing on the street, despite Lewandowski’s career.

When Hansi Flick arrived though, he stressed the importance of of pulling in the same direction, and with Lewandowski, asked for his help in guiding the young players, as well as promising him more service in front of goal. Relations improved when Lewandowski sent Lamine Yamal a message congratulating him on winning Euro 2024, and since preseason, the pair have been getting on much better, and they are more relaxed.

The pair are unlikely to hang out outside of work, but are now enjoying themselves there, hence the images of the pair laughing together on the bench against Girona. They have a new-found mutual respect for each other.

In part, Lewandowski will be aware that Lamine Yamal’s status has changed. While he was always a great hope, he is now very much regarded as the present and future at Barcelona. The Spanish international was also key in La Roja’s Euros win. Picking a battle with him is likely to be one he loses.