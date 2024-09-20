Real Madrid star sets derby date as injury return target

Real Madrid wrap up the busy month of September with a derby trip to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Both sides have been impressive in the opening weeks of the La Liga season, unbeaten in five league outings, going into this weekend.

That was also backed up by opening UEFA Champions League wins in midweek but Los Blancos’ injury crisis is deeper.

Carlo Ancelotti is working to find solutions to cover a shortage in midfield ahead of hosting Espanyol on September 21.

Amongst the absentees is France international Eduardo Camavainga, who has not featured in 2024/25, due to an ankle injury suffered in training ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final.

As per the latest from Marca, Camavinga is slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery, and the clash with Los Rojiblancos on September 29 is his target.

He will be eased into group training from next week onwards and Ancelotti will continue to assess his recovery within a busy schedule.