Real Madrid scouting 19-year-old central defender amid injury woes

Real Madrid have been muddling their way through a nightmarish injury scenario in central defence over the past year, and missed out on summer target Leny Yoro, who went to Manchester United instead. They decided not to move for another in the transfer market, but are now looking at future alternatives.

According to Diario AS, one of those alternatives is Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski. The 19-year-old centre-back has earned an increasingly important role under Ruben Baraja, and is versatile, having been used all across the backline.

They say that Los Blancos are scouting Yarek and like what they see, and his characteristics fit what they are looking for. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are into their thirties, Jesus Vallejo is predicted to be gone by next summer, and Eder Militao will be the mainstay for the coming years, hence Real Madrid want a younger defender to come in and eventually partner the Brazilian.

The Frenchman has an imposing 192cm frame (6-foot-3′), and has impressed with his competitive nature and ease for handling forwards. Real Madrid do have competition though. Inter and RB Salzburg are also interest in the teenager, and he has a €45m release clause, which Real Madrid would require a discount on if they were to make a move happen.

However Yarek is due to sign a contract renewal in the coming weeks, having agreed a deal. One of the conditioning factors is that Baraja prefers Cristhian Mosquera over Yarek at the moment, as he is more complete currently. His current deal expires next summer.

Currently an under-19 international, Yarek is seen as one of the most promising defenders in the Spain setup up though, and say that alongside Pau Cubarsi, he could play for the senior side for many years to come. He has also shown an eye for goal, scoring 7 times in his 23 under-19 appearances.

Yarek will have ample competition for that role from Mosquera and Dean Huijsen, as evidenced by the fact he has not played for Los Che’s last three games. Overall, Yarek has made 18 senior appearances for Valencia, 9 of which were starts. Real Madrid have been linked with the likes of Cristian Romero and William Saliba in big-money moves, but will doubtless have a pool of young defenders they are keen on too.