Liverpool move for midfielder unlikely to occur in January – Fabrizio Romano

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi was back in the headlines this week, amid a series of reports that he ‘regrets’ turning down a move to Liverpool in August. However he is not expected to make a move to Anfield any time soon.

Amid the alleged change of heart, it was reported in England that Liverpool were still open to activating his release clause of €60m in January. However on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian journalist has confirmed that Zubimendi’s situation is ‘completely quiet’ and there is no movement expected.

Real Sociedad are under the impression that Zubimendi will be there until at least next summer, and would be taken aback by a move in the winter transfer window. From that point on, it is difficult to predict.

It would certainly be a major departure from Zubimendi’s conduct up until now if he were to leave in January. The 25-year-old midfielder is a key part of Imanol Alguacil’s side, and even more so after the exits of Mikel Merino and Robin Le Normand, and leaving midseason would make their task of replacing him even more difficult.