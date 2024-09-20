Hansi Flick confident on Ansu Fati’s Barcelona return

Hansi Flick is quietly confident Ansu Fati can play a key role at Barcelona this season.

Fati’s injury issues have continued in recent months as a preseason issue set him back ahead of the USA tour.

The Spain international was determined to fight for his spot under Flick and the injury was a major setback.

However, as Barcelona started the La Liga season with five wins from five, Fati was forced to watch from the sidelines.

Flick opted call him into the matchday squad for Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League opener at AS Monaco on September 19.

Despite only playing a brief cameo off the bench, as 10-man Barcelona slipped to a 2-1 defeat, Flick was pleased with the early signs of recovery from Fati in his first La Blaugrana appearance in 15 months.

“I’ve spoken to him and he sees himself more in the left wing position but he has great qualities to play centrally as well”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“I saw him very different in July and brilliant in training. Now he needs time and we have to look after him.”

Flick’s indication is that Fati will not be rushed back into first team action but he could feature again off the bench in their La Liga return at Villarreal on September 22.