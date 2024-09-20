Google ordered to block illegal La Liga stream in Argentina

La Liga have won a key legal battle over illegal streaming of matches in Argentina.

The Spanish top-flight have been working with international agencies to fight against a growth in illegal options to watch games online in South America.

As part of a crucial ruling, a court in Argentina has made the vital step of ordering Google to act, following a request from La Liga.

La Liga consistently stated the need for Google to intervene over the platform Magis TV with immediate steps now taken as per an official statement.

Google have been told to block all domains related to the illegal service, which will prevent the app from being reloaded on selected devices, with current downloaded versions also blocked.

The end result comes following a lengthy investigation by Argentinian authorities and La Liga have called on Google to do more to shut down content theft and illegal streaming which they claim could be cut by 80% with their assistance on the matter.