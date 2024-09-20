Euro-Alaves pile misery on Sevilla on wet Friday night at Mendizorrotza

Alaves 2-1 Sevilla

The always raucous Mendizorrotza was given plenty of reason to cheer on Friday night in the rain. They came into their clash with plenty of energy, and Sevilla looked outmatched for much of the game.

Things started off poorly for Garcia Pimienta, with Isaac Romero limping off after just 13 minutes. Moments later, Carlos Vicente was fed in behind by Nahuel Tenaglia, and his shot squirmed below a disappointed Orjan Nyland. Alaves kept coming though without much answer from Los Nervionenses.

Toni Martinez went one-on-one with a simple long ball over the top, but couldn’t hit the target, before Stoichkov did finish a cross from Vicente, but the winger was offside before his cross. Sevilla looked a little toothless with Kelechi Iheanacho on for Romero.

In the second half, Alaves looked comfortable again, and when a shot came off the bar, Carlos Martin bundled in for his first goal in his first start, on loan from Atletico Madrid. Another ex-Atletico player would come on in Santiago Mourino at the back too, but that was in the final minutes, as they defended a 2-1 lead.

Chidera Ejuke and Dodi Lukebakio had two shots, one wild, the other blocked, but the latter brought genuine danger to the away side. He then was slipped in behind with just under 10 minutes to go, and whipped the ball into the top corner.

Sevilla could not apply more pressure though, and slumped to just one win in six matches, and a spot just two points above the drop, with the bottom four to play over the weekend. A highly critical Saul Niguez, captaining the side for the first time, commented that Sevilla needed to improve and be more alert. Alaves were awake and bright-eyed all game, and played a smarter game to leave themselves fifth ahead of the weekend fixtures, with 10 points from their opening six games, remaining unbeaten at home.