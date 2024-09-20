Endrick Felipe set for first Real Madrid start

Endrick Felipe continues to make waves in his first few months at Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old is being tipped for a major role at Los Blancos in the coming months despite the defending La Liga and UEFA Champions League champions boasting a superstar attack.

However, with the schedule growing evermore demanding across all competitions, Carlo Ancelotti is ready to lean more on the teenager.

Endrick is yet to start a game so far this season, with Ancelotti bringing him off the bench in the last five successive matches across all competitions.

Despite lack of minutes, Endrick has still made his mark, with a first La Liga goal in August win over Real Valladolid.

He smashed home a superb midweek goal, in the opening Champions League game of the season, in a 3-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart.

That goal set a new record as Real Madrid’s youngest ever scorer in the competition and Ancelotti confirmed he is ready to give the Brazilian a start.

“He’s going to be a starter in one of the next few games and in the future he’ll be a starter in many games”, as per quotes from Marca.

“He’s a very humble guy, who doesn’t talk much and works hard.”

Ancelotti did not specify which game Endrick will start as Real Madrid return to domestic action against Espanyol on September 21.