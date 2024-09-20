Diego Simeone: New Champions League means more wins

Diego Simeone believes the new UEFA Champions League format will force teams to try and win more games.

Atletico Madrid kicked off their European campaign with a 2-1 home win over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

A goal and an assist from Antoine Griezmann got Simeone’s charges over the line at the Estadio Metropolitano at the end of the first week of games.

The new competition structure means teams will now play eight matches, in the league phase, as opposed to six, in the former group stage.

The switch has caused controversy by adding more games to an already packed schedule for players and coaches but Simeone indicated it will bring a more positive tactical approach in the coming weeks.

“This format forces us to win. Before, many draws would have been enough, but now we have to win”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“It requires us to go out and win. If we can’t, we need to get something, but those who win more will be among the top eight.”

Up next for Atletico Madrid is a return to La Liga action on September 22 as Griezmann and Co. face a short trip across the capital to take on Rayo Vallecano.