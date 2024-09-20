Carlo Ancelotti has shrugged off criticism of two of his Real Madrid stars in Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

The pair have clicked into gear in recent weeks with a goal each in last weekend’s La Liga win away at Real Sociedad.

Victory in the midweek UEFA Champions League game against VfB Stuttgart featured an Mbappe goal but the duo’s wider impact was reduced.

Ahead of a return to domestic action this weekend, Ancelotti is rumoured to be planning a midfield shake up, to gain greater control in central areas.

This is based on recent possession statistics with Mbappe and Vini Jr struggling to offer the defensive balance allied to their attacking output.

Ancelotti was typically assured over the issue ahead of hosting Espanyol on September 21 and the Italian claimed defensive work is a team effort.

“The team’s objective is to be compact. If Vini, Kylian and Rodrygo press high and the midfielders don’t go up and the defence don’t go up, it’s not their problem”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m not saying they have to defend more, but we have to get a closer in distances to the midfield. I understand you think there’s a lack of balance, because the three up front ‘aren’t working’, but that’s not the case.”

Mbappe could potentially be the one to start on the bench this weekend as part of Ancelotti’s wider strategy to manage game loads ahead of the October international break.