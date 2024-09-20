Carlo Ancelotti has offered a bold solution to avoid a player strike at Real Madrid and across Europe.

The subject of a bloated fixture schedule continues to dominate the conversation as the campaign begins to intensify before the end of 2024.

The potential for certain players to make over 70 competitive appearances before the end of next summer has raised concerns over welfare and burnout.

Two extra UEFA Champions League games, plus international breaks in October and November, has only added to the potential for overloads.

Ancelotti previously hinted at the idea of giving his players unofficial mid-season breaks after international duty to cope with the situation.

The Italian was again asked the situation ahead of Los Blancos return to domestic action and he claims the argument of players salaries is not a justification for the excessive fixtures.

“I repeat what I said the other day, football needs to reflect. The objective is to play less to avoid injuries. Players have no problem lowering salaries if they play less”, as per reports from Marca.

Numerous top level players have indicated they are open to a possible future strike if their concerns are not listened to by UEFA and FIFA.