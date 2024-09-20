Carlo Ancelotti plots bold midfield plan to improve Real Madrid possession stats

Carlo Ancelotti is plotting a tactical change following Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League win over VfB Stuttgart.

Los Blancos kicked off their European title defence with a victory in the Spanish capital but their performance was disjointed.

Late goals wrapped up three points but Real Madrid’s attackers struggled to get into the game as the midfield appeared stretched.

Ancelotti is balancing injuries and a new attacking line up this season and he could look for a temporary solution as per Marca.

Real Madrid ended the game with 45% possession, the first time this season they have been behind in that metric, after edging it 52% to 48% in last weekend’s win at Real Sociedad.

Ancelotti could deploy four central midfielders in the incoming home tie against Espanyol on September 21, to allow his team more control, but that is expected to mean a spot on the bench for one of his superstar forwards against their Catalan visitors.