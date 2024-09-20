Barcelona Sporting Director Deco meets with Pedri agents to discuss new contract

Barcelona have a number of contract discussions to consider over the next 12 months, but in a clear show of their faith in him, Pedri’s agents appear to be the first they have contacted over a new deal. The Canary Islander is believed to be keen to stay at the club.

As first reported by Jijantes and then confirmed by Matteo Moretto on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Deco met with Pedri’s agents on Friday to discuss a new contract with the club. The two sides have been in contact over recent days, and further meetings are expected in the coming week. For his part, Pedri has never had any intention other than remaining at the club.

Lamine Yamal chooses Iñaki Peña as the ideal goalkeeper for his 7-a-side team. Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Pedri González, Pablo Gavi, Nico Williams, and he himself complete the squad. @KingsLeague pic.twitter.com/gbQ7ARa6Uz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 20, 2024

In addition to Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract in 2026, and if the Blaugrana do not want to be pushed into a poor negotiating position, they will have to open talks in the coming months. There has been a suggestion that both Araujo and de Jong have not been impressed with the clubs efforts to hand them a new deal so far.