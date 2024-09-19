“We have to accept that they deserved to win” – Hansi Flick on Barcelona’s loss to Monaco

Barcelona fell to defeat in their opening match of the 2024-25 Champions League season, with Monaco emerging as 2-1 victors on Thursday. The Catalans had to play over 80 minutes with 10 men because of Eric Garcia’s early dismissal, and despite fighting back from a goal down, they were ultimately beaten.

Hansi Flick delivered his assessment post-match, and he admitted that Barcelona were not good enough to secure anything from the encounter.

“We tried at all times, but we have to accept that they deserved to win. Now we have to recover and come back stronger. We have seven more chances.

“We have to accept this defeat. I’m sure that with the injured players back on track we will be a stronger team.”

Hansi Flick: "We tried at all times, but we have to accept that they deserved to win. Now we have to recover and come back stronger. We have seven more chances." pic.twitter.com/EL3m8R1DHZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 19, 2024

Flick also confirmed that Marc Casado is fine, following a knock he sustained in the dying stages of the match. Barcelona will hope that the young midfielder is fine to face Villarreal this weekend.