WATCH: Lamine Yamal drags 10-man Barcelona back level against AS Monaco

Barcelona made a dreadful start to their first league phase match of the 2024-25 Champions League, as they were reduced to 10 men and conceded the opening goal inside the first 16 minutes. Hansi Flick’s side were right up against it, but remarkably, they are now back on level terms.

Eric Garcia saw red for a last man challenge, and Monaco fired themselves in front only a few minutes later. Barcelona were reeling after that, but Lamine Yamal has now dragged them back level with a goal almost out of nothing.

Lamine Yamal grabs his first Champions League goal 🤩 And what a goal it was… 💫 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/295ugStzTQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2024

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Lamine Yamal pic.twitter.com/An0WeC2SO4 — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) September 19, 2024

17-year-old Lamine Yamal opens his Champions League account 🌟 pic.twitter.com/FdAAxH7Avz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 19, 2024

It’s a wonderful goal from Lamine Yamal, who becomes the second-youngest player to ever find the back of the net in the Champions League – Ansu Fati, back on the bench tonight for Barcelona, is the youngest.

Barcelona will absolutely take that, having had a simply awful start to the match – they now have something for the 10 men to defend for the remainder of the encounter.