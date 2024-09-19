WATCH: Kylian Mbappe reaction to Endrick Felipe goal goes viral

Real Madrid stars have been at pains to emphasize the good relationship between the players in their frontline, and it is unfair to speculate otherwise. However in the heat of the moment, it can at times be hard to hide your true emotions.

That was what the cameras found out about Kylian Mbappe, who is relentlessly conscious of his image off the pitch, and how he uses his voice. On it, he’s still a striker with goals on his mind. Several players have spoken about their surprise at Endrick Felipe taking on the shot that led to his first Champions League goal, with Vinicius Junior and Mbappe as options for the pass.

One even went as far as saying he would have ‘killed him‘, had it not gone in, between giggles. Certainly in the moment, Mbappe looked as if he found Endrick’s decision less than comical. As the ball goes in, Mbappe still has his arms raised to berate Endrick for the lack of the pass, and as he goes to celebrate with his teammates, it’s an unamused expression he wears.

Several #RealMadrid players have come out and said that there would have been a problem if Endrick did not score when he had Vinicius right and Mbappe to the left. Mbappe still looked like he had some choice words running through his mind when it went in.pic.twitter.com/af0zTY3vv5 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 19, 2024

It would of course be too much to read anything into this, but it’s certainly a show of the steely ambition Mbappe has to become a success at the Santiago Bernabeu.