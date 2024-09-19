Tottenham Hotspur yet to begin talks over new deal for star on Real Madrid shortlist

After missing out on Leny Yoro, and with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba now into their thirties, it is no surprise that Real Madrid are looking at options to strengthen their defence ahead of next summer. It could have a major impact on Tottenham Hotspur’s plans, as they look to maintain one of their stars.

While he still has three years remaining on his contract, there has been talk that Tottenham are looking to hand Cristian Romero a new contract. The World Cup-winner is one of two central defenders that has been revealed to be on Real Madrid’s shortlist, with rumours about their interest in Romero appearing several times over recent months.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his Daily Briefing, Spurs are yet to initiate any contacts with Romero’s camp over a new deal, although he does not rule out that happening over the ‘next few months’. Romano did confirm that Tottenham were keen to hold onto him long-term.

Either way, Real Madrid will likely be a topic. If there is genuine interest from Los Blancos, then that will no doubt be leveraged by Romero’s agent during negotiations. On the other hand, Real Madrid do appear to be evaluating their options in central defence, and there are few better than Romero currently. They have tended to invest big in younger players, although Romero, 26, still has plenty of years left at the top.